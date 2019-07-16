



Margot Robbie seems to flawlessly channel Sharon Tate for her upcoming role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But as it turns out she had a little help from Tate herself, or at least her possessions.

In an interview with the Today show on Monday, July 15, the Australian actress sat down with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, as well as director Quentin Tarantino, to discuss the highly anticipated film. During the interview, Robbie revealed that she got to know several friends and family members of Tate’s when preparing for the role. In fact, she shared that Tate’s sister, Debra, gave Robbie some of the Valley of the Dolls actress’ jewelry, which she wore during filming.

Robbie went on to explain that at times it was difficult to be so closely connected to the actress. “It kind of hit you at moments and suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you would be tremendously sad and then other times it just made me feel so happy,” she said in the interview. “But yes, there were moments where it was very sad.”

This isn’t the first time the 29-year-old actress tapped into Tate’s sense of style to help channel the ‘60s movie star. At the movie’s Cannes Film Festival premiere on May 22, Robbie recreated a hairstyle the Beverly Hillbillies actress wore during the same film festival in 1968. The twisted braids, courtesy of stylist Bryce Scarlett, were a beautiful homage to the late star.

Just next week, on July 26, we’ll be able to see Robbie bring Tate’s sweet beauty to life on the big screen!

