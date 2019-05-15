The 2019 Cannes Film Festival is upon Us, which means we are currently being treated to some of the most fashionable red carpets of the year as celebs head to the French Riviera to screen their buzzy films. Posing against breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, stars never fail to bring their style A-game to the annual 12-day fete.

Elle Fanning has been tapped as one of the jurists for the 72nd annual event, and she kicked off the movie marathon on a sartorial high note. Attending the jury photocall on Tuesday, May 14, the blonde beauty looked positively precious in her balloon-like Dior trousers and lacy top. By the time she got to the opening ceremony that evening, she had slipped into a pretty-in-pink Gucci cape gown that served up all kinds of Disney princess vibes.

Also on hand for the start of Cannes? Selena Gomez and Tilda Swinton, who star in The Dead Don’t Die. The “Back to You” singer rocked leather and satin Louis Vuitton separates, while the statuesque beauty looked ready for battle in a chainmail-inspired gown. Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio, Eva Longoria and Romee Strijd all showed some skin in sexy, slitted numbers.

And if last year’s festival — which saw then-jurist Kristen Stewart eschew the event’s unwritten footwear rules with her red carpet brogues and bare feet — there is going to be so much more where that came from.

From Chloe Sevigny‘s high-fashion bike shorts to Julianne Moore dazzling in emerald, the Cannes Film Festival red carpets are filled with can’t-miss fashion and jewels. Keep scrolling to see all our favorite A-list looks!