The official trailer for The Haunting of Sharon Tate starring Hilary Duff is here, and it’s just as unsettling as one would imagine. The Daniel Farrands-directed film reimagines the events that led to the 1969 murder of the pregnant actress by members of Charles Manson’s cult at her Hollywood home.

Within a few seconds of the clip, Duff, 31, as Tate herself gushes, “I guess you could say I live in a fairytale,” referring to her husband, director Roman Polanski, and their fabulous house. “Looking at everything through rose-colored glasses.”

As the trailer goes on, the film recalls the shocking case, that saw an eight-and-a-half month pregnant Tate stabbed repeatedly along with four of her friends. (The actress and Polanski were expecting their first child, a son, at the time of her murder.)

“Meet Charlie,” print in the video reads. “Witness the shocking events through the eyes of Hollywood’s brightest star.” The Haunting of Sharon Tate also stars Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett and model-actress Lydia Hearst.

The indie film is being told from Tate’s point of view and was inspired by a quote from an interview with her that was conducted one year before her death. In the interview, Tate opened up about nightmares she had of ghosts and predicted that she would be killed. However, the trailer wasn’t completely well received by viewers.

“Worse trailer ever. Not going to see the movie. Expected better from Duff,” one commenter on the YouTube link for the clip wrote. Others, though, were quick to come to the defense of the flick, writing, “Give her a chance this [looked] different for her could be good.”

Duff opened up about her return to the big screen in February 2018 alongside a selfie of her in hair and makeup. “Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie,” she wrote. “She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor.”

The Disney Channel star isn’t the only one who will play Tate in 2019 for the 50th anniversary of the headline-making attacks. Margot Robbie stars as Tate alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set to be released in July.

There is currently no release date for The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!