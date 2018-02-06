Hilary Duff is returning to the big screen! The 30-year-old has been tapped to portray the late Sharon Tate in the upcoming psychological horror film The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Duff will star alongside model-actress Lydia Hearst and Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, the latter of whom will play one of Tate’s ex-boyfriends, according to Deadline. The Daniel Farrands-directed movie will follow the final days of Tate’s life before she was murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult at her home in Hollywood Hills in August 1969. Tate, who was married to director Roman Polanski, was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of her death.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate will be told from the late actress’ point of view. In an interview one year before her death, Tate said she was having nightmares about ghosts haunting her house and predicted that she would be killed at the hands of a satanic cult. A quote from the interview inspired the plot of the indie film, Deadline reports.

Duff shared a photo of herself in costume on set on Tuesday, February 6, giving fans a first glimpse of her role as Tate. “Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie,” she captioned the selfie. “She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor.”

Filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Mary Harron are also working on movies about the Manson murders. The cult leader was serving a life sentence in prison until his death at the age of 83 in November.

In addition to her successful music career, Duff is best known for her roles in Lizzie McGuire, A Cinderella Story, Gossip Girl and Younger.

