It’s no secret that A-listers have access to some of the most beautiful jewelry in the world. We’re talking rare diamonds, historical artifacts and seriously stunning stones.

While we might not ever know what it feels like to wear millions of dollars worth of these epic jewels, that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate them from afar. And appreciate — well, more like ogle — we do.

As celebrities walk awards show red carpets, attend premieres and enjoy their overall lavish lives, we can catch a glimpse at all the beautiful, big bling they pair with their designer ballgowns and ensembles.

Although there have been some historical sparkly moments, recent years have brought us some pretty spectacular looks as well. We’ve seen old Hollywood tributes like Lady Gaga’s 2019 Oscars yellow Tiffany diamond, which was last worn by Audrey Hepburn for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s promo shoots. Or Emily Ratajkowski’s 2017 Cannes Film Festival necklace, which helped complete her Sophia Loren-inspired look.

There’s even been modern-day Hollywood stories like Michelle Yeoh’s emerald ring which not only plays a significant role in her movie Crazy Rich Asian’s, but was also spotted throughout the awards show season since it is, after all, her own personal ring.

As one of the splashiest movie premiere events each year, the Cannes Film Festival has also given us some big baubles such as Alessandra Ambrosio‘s De-Grisogono emerald earrings and necklace in 2018.

And there’s more where that came from! Keep scrolling to take in all the most epic celebrity jewelry moments in recent years.