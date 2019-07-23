Surprise! Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, have been going strong for nearly three years, and they finally made their red carpet debut at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.

The Princess of Pop, 37, and the personal trainer, 25, arrived holding hands at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, July 22. The happy couple posed for photos together and even snuck in a quick kiss.

Spears looked gorgeous in a red one-shoulder dress, a silver choker and black heels, while Asghari wore a cream-colored suit over a white button-down shirt and a black tie.

The Grammy winner also rocked a stunning diamond ring on her left hand, which led some fans to speculate online that she and Asghari are engaged. However, a source tells Us Weekly that they are not.

“Our first premiere @samasghari,” Spears wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of herself and the fitness model all dressed up at home before the event. In the comments section, Asghari wrote, “My beautiful date.”

“Britney and Sam were really looking forward to their first premiere together,” a second source tells Us. “She was super excited to see the movie because she is a huge Brad Pitt fan and has had the biggest crush on him since she was a little girl.”

Spears and Asghari started dating in late 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, in which he played her love interest. She made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017.

“Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney,” a source told Us exclusively in May, one month after the Crossroads actress’ 30-day stay at a mental health facility. “He is such a positive light in her life.”

Spears was previously married to her childhood pal Jason Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004, and Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She and Federline, 41, share sons Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12.

Scroll down to see more photos of Spears and Asghari on the red carpet!