Despite what’s going on in her life, Britney Spears is feeling happy and supported, thanks to her boyfriend of two and a half years, Sam Asghari.

“Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He is such a positive light in her life. No one makes her smile this much — other than her boys [Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12], of course.”

The pop star, 37, has been going through a tough time since her father, Jamie Spears, was hospitalized in November 2018 for a ruptured colon. In January, she announced an indefinite work hiatus and postponed her Las Vegas residency Domination, the follow-up to her lucrative Piece of Me show, in order to help care for Jamie, 66. Then, in late March, she checked into a mental health facility for a 30-day stay to cope with the stress of her dad’s near-fatal health scare and the complex process of changing her medications. More recently, Britney has been fighting to loosen the constraints of the court-ordered conservatorship that has put Jamie in control of her life since her 2008 breakdown.

Through everything, Asghari, 25, has been a constant in Britney’s life. “Britney loves that Sam is younger and super fit,” the source tells Us. “He likes to cook for Britney when they’re together and usually makes very healthy Persian dishes with chicken, rice, different kinds of spices and vegetables.”

The couple met in October 2016 on the set of the Grammy winner’s “Slumber Party” music video, in which the personal trainer played her love interest. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” Asghari later told Men’s Health. “I had butterflies.”

Britney was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.

For more details on Britney and Sam’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!