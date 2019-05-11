Ready to move forward? Britney Spears seems prepared to end her conservatorship after being ordered to undergo an independent expert evaluation in the case.

A judge ruled on Friday, May 10, when the pop star, 37, appeared in court regarding her conservatorship, that she submit to a 730 evaluation, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Britney is exploring formally petitioning the court to end the conservatorship,” a source tells Us exclusively. “The 730 evaluation is the first step in the process.”

However, the “Toxic” singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, who appeared in court with her, is not on board with her daughter’s plan. “Lynne isn’t supportive of Britney ending the conservatorship, but there is nothing she can do to stop it,” the insider explains. “Lynne doesn’t believe that the 730 evaluation, which is essentially a very comprehensive report prepared by a team of Britney’s doctors and possibly a court appointed medical professional to evaluate Britney, will find that Britney would benefit from the conservatorship ending.”

Us reported on Friday that Britney arrived at the courthouse with her mother and waited in the judge’s chambers until the hearing was closed to the public. According to a source, the judge was “very concerned about Britney” and “told all parties involved she [wanted] to see Britney in person, and very soon” ahead of the court date.

The Grammy winner’s father, Jamie Spears, has handled her conservatorship since 2007. Lynne filed a request on Monday, May 6, to receive updates about the case as her ex-husband deals with the repercussions of suffering a ruptured colon late last year. “Britney’s health is still a work in progress” and her mom “wants to be aware of all decisions,” an insider previously revealed to Us.

The songstress checked out of a wellness center on April 25 after seeking mental health treatment. “Britney doesn’t live in fear of repeating what happened in 2007 and 2008,” a source said, referring to her past breakdown. “She’s come such a long way as a performer, as a mother and as a person — and that includes knowing when it’s time to take the necessary steps to seek help.”

