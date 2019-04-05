Not able to cope on her own. Britney Spears was deeply affected by her father Jamie Spears’ health battle before she checked into a mental health facility, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She’s been devastated over the prospect of losing her dad. He’s always been her rock, and seeing him seriously ill has shattered her,” according to the insider. “She’s been depressed and hasn’t been able to find a way out of it. After Jamie’s recent surgery, she found herself so full of anxiety and panic, she didn’t know who to turn to or what to do. She’s been spiraling and feeling lost.”

Spears, 37, has been on hiatus from work, which did not help matters. “She isn’t performing and that’s always been her outlet,” the source adds. “It’s been a very tough few months for her.”

The pop star, therefore, sought out assistance. “She felt like it was time to get help and that she needed support,” the insider tells Us. “She wants to understand her feelings and learn how to cope with them. She wanted to find a way to take care of herself and get out of the dark place she has been in.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, April 3, that Spears checked into a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being” for 30 days.

The “Toxic” singer shared in January that Jamie, 66, was recovering from an operation after his colon ruptured spontaneously. A press release at the time said that he was “expected to make a full recovery.”

The Grammy winner was “distraught” when she learned of her father’s illness, a source previously told Us: “Then there was a period where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

