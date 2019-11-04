



Amanda Seyfried andhave a talented toddler on their hands!

“She’s obsessed with music,” the actor, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively of his daughter at MCC Theater’s Inaugural All-Star Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night on Sunday, November 3. “She’s got great rhythm, she’s got great pitch. She’s 2 and a half years old, and she’s on pitch. It’s amazing.”

That being said, the Life in Pieces alum isn’t sure that the little one will follow in her mom’s footsteps. “It’s possible to be an astronaut and have great pitch,” Sadoski said when asked if his daughter is destined for the entertainment business. “Mathematicians are usually great pianists and violinists. She’s going to be whatever she wants to be and I’m going to give her that choice. She’ll tell me, and I’ll support her all the way. Whatever her calling is, whatever’s going to make her happy.”

For now, the toddler is really happy being a “plugged-in imagination unit.” The Connecticut native told Us, “ She’s all about creating these imaginary worlds where all the different animals are pink and they all live happily with each other and they sing fun songs. It’s incredible. It’s wonderful to be around.”

Sadoski and Seyfried, 33, tied the knot in March 2017 and welcomed their bundle of joy that same month. “She’s already an extraordinarily powerful young woman and I’m just going to get mowed down by it as she grows up, I know it already,” the Newsroom alum told Us. “I’m so in love with her. I’m just already wrapped around her finger.”

While raising her daughter, Seyfried turns to her mom and “best girlfriends” for parenting advice. “I have, like, a very, very, very perfect group of women in my life, and if I need to lean, I’m just, like, falling onto these people,” the Mamma Mia! star explained to Us in April. “We’re all each other’s rocks. And it’s funny because when one of your girlfriends is struggling, you end up taking the role of the rock and then when you’re struggling, they do. … It’s a give and take, and that’s the best kind of friendship.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin