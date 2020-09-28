Mamma Mia, here she goes again! Amanda Seyfried revealed the birth of baby No. 2 on Monday, September 28.

“Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally effected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the actress, 34, and husband Thomas Sadoski wrote in a statement. “With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

The couple announced the little one’s arrival with INARA’s help, an organization giving medical assistance to children impacted by war. The nonprofit’s Instagram account shared a photo of the infant sleeping with a pacifier in his mouth.

Seyfried and Sadoski, 44, tied the knot in March 2017 in Topanga, California. They first became parents later that same month when their baby girl arrived.

In December 2019, the Newsroom alum exclusively told Us Weekly that he wanted to expand his and Seyfried’s family.

“Hopefully! It’s entirely up to her. She guides that ship,” the Connecticut native explained at the time. “When she decides she’s ready to use her superpower to bring another human into the world, I’m more than happy to join up. She’s an incredible mom.”

Sadoski went on to call pregnancy “super heroic work,” gushing to Us, “Superheroes live amongst us and they’re called women. Because, that’s actually something that doesn’t make any sense to me, how that happens, but it does and it’s incredible.”

He and Seyfried have been quarantining in upstate New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Mamma Mia star revealed in a Molner’s Table episode last month.

“These days, it’s been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals],” the Pennsylvania native said of their family’s routine in August. “And you know what? Our family is still together. I definitely think my marriage is, like, even stronger.”

The Big Love alum went on to say she and Sadoski are “lucky” to have her mom, Ann Seyfried, living with them. “She’s our nanny,” Amanda said at the time. “My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us.”