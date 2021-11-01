Aca-believe it! The cast of Pitch Perfect has an even tighter bond than the a cappella sisters they play on screen.

OG stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Kelley Jakle and Shelley Regner won over fans in 2012’s Pitch Perfect as Barden University’s Barden Bellas music group. As other characters joined the squad, including Chrissie Fit and Hailee Steinfeld, the love for the singing divas — who perform using only their mouths — grew stronger.

The men of the first two films, especially Adam DeVine, Skylar Astin and Ben Platt, have also cemented themselves as fan favorites.

The actors who make up the Barden Bellas and The Treblemakers have maintained close-knit friendships through the years that fans can’t get enough of — and they are happy working together.

“It’s our favorite thing to do,” Snow, who plays Chloe in the franchise, exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2017. “We would do these movies forever, not only because we’re such a family, but also because we’ve now gotten into a routine and a system and we understand each other’s comedy.”

Three months later, the Almost Family alum poked fun at her close bond with her fellow castmates via social media.

“Who are we without each other? Where are we without each other? Why can’t we go one damn month without seeing each other?” Snow captioned a squad snap via Instagram in January 2018. “We know … it’s weird. #bellas ****ps. I’m deleting the other picture Bc I didn’t ask everyone if I could post that one — and that’s what friends dooooo.”

Kendrick, who plays leading lady Beca in all three films, told Us in November 2019 that the stars are part of a WhatsApp group.

“Someone will be performing [and they’ll text], or sometimes it will just be, ‘Hey, what’s up?’” the Maine native said. “Or a little gossip, or, ‘Did you guys see this?’ It’s very cute.”

The actors are so immersed in one another’s lives that Camp (who plays Aubrey), Jakle (who plays Jessica) and Fit (who joined in Pitch Perfect 2 as Flo), were all bridesmaids in Snow’s March 2020 nuptials.

The following year, most of the squad reunited for Wilson’s (Fat Amy) 41st birthday party in Tahiti in September 2021. The invitees were treated to a variety of activities during their multiple-day vacation, including dance parties, movies on the beach and boat excursions.

Scroll down to see some of the Pitch Perfect cast’s best moments off screen through the years: