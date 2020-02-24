Together forever! Brittany Snow and her fiancé, Tyler Stanaland, want to do everything surrounding their upcoming wedding side-by-side — even their bachelorette and bachelor parties.

“The guys and girls will do separate things one night, and then we’re going to meet up for a joint day of fun,” Stanaland told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Snow’s partnership with The Knot in New York City in February.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 33, has never been a fan of spending time apart when it comes to a couple’s wedding-related events.

“I always thought it was very strange when — I understand why people want to do different days because they want to let their hair down. But for me, I feel like I’d miss you,” Snow told Us about her fiancé, 29.

Stanaland added, “I just want to celebrate with my best friend.”

The Florida native celebrated her upcoming wedding during a Palm Springs, California, weekend with some of her closest pals beginning Friday, February 21. The group included Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit.

“She’s getting married!!! And we love seeing the world through gold colored glasses 🤓 #snowonebutyou,” Camp, 37, captioned a photo with Snow that showed them wearing sunglasses on Friday.

The Almost Family star joked to Us earlier in the month that her man can “do whatever” he wants the night before, but night No. 2 is about them being together.

Following a night apart — filled with girl time, a jacuzzi session and an outdoor dinner — Snow reunited with her fiancé and his bachelor crew for a pool day on Saturday, February 22. The two capped off their joint festivities with a night out with both squads, complete with light-up ears, dancing and drinks.

The pair, who announced their engagement in February 2019, have been on the same page when it comes to their big day as well.

“We both said from the beginning of wedding planning, and I think this is why we love each other so much, is we both have one common goal in mind,” the Someone Great actress explained to Us in February 2020. “Not only do we want it to be like this for us, but we want this to be the best party that we’ve ever been to.”

She continued: “The best moments for me are just filled with pure joy and friendship, and stress-free, worry, good music. Just like the lottery of celebrating one common thing, and that’s our love, and so we’re just really aiming to throw the best party ever.”

The lovebirds revealed some of their dream registry picks from The Knot Registry, including outdoor gear like a snorkel set and travel backgammon set — perfect for the pairs’ adventurous side, during the NYC event, planned by Amanda Savory Events.

“I’m from a beach, I’m from Tampa, Florida. He’s from Laguna Beach. We both grew up by the beach, on the beach. All of my memories are on the beach,” Snow told Us about the couple’s reasoning for so many outside choices. “It was funny because when I was a little girl, I always knew I was going to be with somebody who loves the beach.”

The American Dreams alum added: “He’s my Prince Charming come to life, but he’s a surfer.”

