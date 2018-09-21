Brittany Snow Is ‘in Love’ With Boyfriend Tyler Stanaland 

Shout it from the rooftops! Brittany Snow is in love and she’s ready to talk about it.

“I’m very public about it for the first time in my life and that’s very strange to me. I made a conscious decision —I’m very private and I made a conscious decision to, I don’t know, be less hard on myself,” the 32-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively at TLC’s 2nd Annual GIVE A LITTLE Awards in New York City on Thursday, September 20, about her boyfriend, Tyler Stanaland.

“I keep things very to myself because I feel like the magic gets lost if you promote it too much, but I don’t know!” she continued. “When you’re in love … I just don’t want to think about it too much anymore.”

When asked if she was “in love,” Snow added “Oh, yeah!”

While it’s unclear when the Pitch Perfect star and Stanaland began dating, she recently started sharing photos of the twosome on Instagram.

“Tyler wanted to take a picture in the room and I said Nobu we are taking it in the hallway,” Snow jokingly captioned a series of photos from the pair’s trip to Las Vegas in September. “Thank you @nobulasvegas @caesarspalace for having us. #imawarethispunistheworst.”

Stanaland, a realtor, also posts photos with Snow on his Instagram.

“The magicians were great but the real magic is standing to my left 🎩🐇,” he gushed on September 8.

In addition to making changes in her personal life, Snow is switching things up in her career. The John Tucker Must Die star is set to direct her first feature film in 2019.

“We’ve started — we just got done with writing it really so we’re in the process of casting and going back and forth on the draft,” Snow told Us on Thursday. “I think now starts the process of me having a nervous breakdown and staying up at night and thinking why did I do this? But I’m talking to a lot of really great people who know a lot more than I do and reading a lot of things and just trying to immerse myself in movies and studying and things like that, so I can feel ready but as many people have told me before. I’ve grown up in this business since I was three years old and I know more than I think I do — I hope!”

Snow previously dated actor Tyler Hoechlin and filmmaker Andrew Jenks.

