Pop the champagne! Brittany Snow celebrated her upcoming wedding to Tyler Stanaland with a bachelorette party and her Pitch Perfect costars were by her side.

The Would You Rather star, 33, posted a series of photos of the big bash in Palm Springs, California, via her Instagram Story on Friday, February 21. Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit were guests at the party, which had plenty of references centered around the Hairspray star’s last name.

“She’s getting married!!! And we love seeing the world through gold colored glasses 🤓 #snowonebutyou,” Camp, 37, captioned a photo with Snow that showed them wearing sunglasses.

In another post, the Café Society star revealed Snow’s casual bachelorette outfit, which included a black shirt, jeans, a white blazer and cat ears.

Snow exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in September 2019 that she and her fiancé “want to get married in the summer,” but don’t know “all the details yet.”

The John Tucker Must Die star added that their wedding planning was off to a slow start.

“It’s good! We’re, like, still trying to wedding plan,” Snow said at the time. “We moved to New York, so it’s been kind of a process of getting our life set up there and then, yeah! We’re taking it slowly I guess.”

Stanaland, 29, popped the question to Snow in February 2019. Months before their engagement, Snow explained to Us why she decided to be more open about their relationship.

“I’m very public about it for the first time in my life and that’s very strange to me. I made a conscious decision — I’m very private and I made a conscious decision to, I don’t know, be less hard on myself,” Snow said in September 2018.

She continued, “I keep things very to myself because I feel like the magic gets lost if you promote it too much, but I don’t know. When you’re in love … I just don’t want to think about it too much anymore.”

Snow has shared more of her relationship on social media, including a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Stanaland on February 14, which hinted that their wedding might take place within the next two months.

“Happy Valentines Day to my (soon to be) husband @tylerstanaland,” she captioned two photos of the pair cozied up to each other. “I love you unconditionally, madly simultaneously & endlessly. I can’t wait to marry you. You’re so perfect it’s weird. I’m warning everyone, this feed is about to get real damn annoying in the next 2 months. Sorry (kinda).”

Scroll down to see pictures from Snow’s bachelorette party.