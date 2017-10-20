Brittany Snow is hitting all the right notes! The Pitch Perfect star, who partnered with SweeTARTS to launch SweeTARTS Acapellooza Contest and Concert, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her upcoming movie and love for a capella.

“I hadn’t really heard of a capella before Pitch Perfect,” she revealed. “I then got a sense of how big this world was and how passionate people were about it.”

Memorable Movie Makeovers

The aca-bitches are hitting the big screen for a third time, and the American Dreams alum, 31, couldn’t be happier. “It’s our favorite thing to do. We would do these movies forever, not only because we’re such a family, but also because we’ve now gotten into a routine and a system and we understand each others comedy,” she told Us. “Our director let us improve anything that we wanted to do. The majority of the movie is basically what we wanted to say and how we would say it, which in the other two was pretty much always being stuck to the script.”

Rebel Wilson’s Funniest Moments

As for how long Snow and the rest of the Barden Bellas practice before filming, the actress revealed to Us that training for the song and dance routines start about a month before. “The first two or three weeks of rehearsals is just focused separately on dancing and then on singing … the last two weeks before we need to put it together, we’re all kind of stressing,” she added.

Snow never predicted that the franchise would become a blockbuster success, and didn’t realize the extent until kids started dressing up as the Bellas for Halloween. “The first Pitch Perfect, it was a really intelligent and witty script that no one had really done before in terms of the type of comedy, and a capella singing in particular. We were definitely all taking a chance,” the John Tucker Must Die star explained. “I think when little girls started dressing up as us for Halloween that’s when I first realized like, ‘Oh, this movie is a hit.’”

The Pitch Perfect franchise also stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Elizabeth Banks and Hailee Steinfeld.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!