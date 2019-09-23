



One step at a time! Brittany Snow and her fiancé, Tyler Stanaland, are still working out the plans for their upcoming nuptials.

“It’s good! We’re, like, still trying to wedding plan,” the 33-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively at the Governors Ball after the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22. “We moved to New York, so it’s been kind of a process of getting our life set up there and then, yeah! We’re taking it slowly I guess.”

Snow added that the twosome “want to get married in the summer,” but don’t know “all the details yet.”

The Almost Family star, who moved to the East Coast to film the Fox series, had her fiancé by her side as she presented at the 71st Primetime Emmys on Sunday. Snow admitted to Us that she was anxious to take the stage to announce the winner for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series with her costar Timothy Hutton.

“It was great! It was really simple. We didn’t have anything to do. We didn’t have to be funny or anything. We just had to read. So you would think that that would be really easy, but I was very nervous,” she explained.

Stanaland, meanwhile, gushed about how beautiful his fiancée looked at the show via Instagram.

“Still trying to pick my jaw up off the floor after seeing @brittanysnow in her dress at the #emmys yesterday,” Stanaland captioned a photo from the red carpet on Monday, September 23. “Couldn’t be more proud of this woman.”

The couple’s date nights aren’t always so chic, however. Snow joked to Us that it was a “big night” for the pair because Stanaland brushed his locks.

“He combed over his hair. It’s a big night. It’s a big thing, yeah!” the Pitch Perfect star quipped at the Governors Ball.

The twosome also showed off the not-so glamorous side of award shows on their way back to NYC on Monday morning.

“I’m fine,” Snow captioned a photo of herself with her eyes closed at the airport via Instagram Story. “I was told this wasn’t right for a feed post. Listen, at this hour. I do what people tell me … for now.”

The Someone Great actress, who had a Starbucks coffee and French fries in front of her in the snap, opted to share another red carpet photo on her page.

“As I caption this post, Tyler has just pointed out I have a french fry on my forehead,” she wrote. “Life is about balance.”

Snow and Stanaland announced their engagement in February.

Reporting by Emily Marcus

