Call Us dramatic, but we live for a fabulous red carpet moment, especially when our favorite celebrities bring their A-game! But what’s even better than seeing just one of our favorite stars pose in front of the camera? Seeing longtime couples and new romances coordinate stylish ‘fits! On Sunday, September 22, celebrity couples, dates and duos attended the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles looking their best — and showing some PDA, of course!

As for some of the specific looks that take the cake for best dressed, we can’t help but gush over how elegant Brittany Snow looked with her fiance of almost ten-months, Tyler Stanaland — the two looked straight out of a fairy tale! Longtime couple Sterling K. Brown and Michelle Bathe also stunned in fabulous, head-turning ensembles, while RuPaul and husband Georges LeBar looked as fabulous as ever in chic suits. And we can always rely on Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard to show up with a head-turning look that’s worth buzzing about!

Don’t worry — there’s so much more to see from your favorite couples in Hollywood. Keep scrolling for a look at the most stylish and sexy duos from the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.