Love was in the air on the red carpet at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Couples including Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine and Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb packed on the PDA as they attended the biggest night in TV.

Ahead of the event, Bridges, 27, encouraged her followers to tune into the show to see DeVine, 35, perform a little number. “Watch the Emmys today if you want to see a little song and dance action via @andybovine,” the Pretty Little Liars alum wrote alongside an Instagram Story.

The Workaholics actor, who is set to perform with Halsey and Thomas Lennon, also documented the night via his Stories. DeVine shared a Boomerang video from the star-studded event.

Bridges stunned in a black Giorgio Armani gown that showed off her toned midsection with a sheer cutout, while her beau looked dapper in a dark tux and bow tie.

Rockwell, 50, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie for his role in Fosse/Verdon, couldn’t keep his hands to himself as he strolled into the event with the Iron Man actress, 44.

The twosome got flirty on the red carpet and kept close, both wearing black ensembles, with Bibb in a sultry gown.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star and Bibb are known to strut their love at big awards shows. The couple, who have been together for more than a decade, opened up to E!’s Giuliana Rancic at the SAG Awards in January 2018 about how they keep the spark alive.

“Communication,” Rockwell, 49, told the TV personality, 45. Bibb, 43, chimed in: “Good sex!”

The twosome couldn’t help but laugh. “Communication and good sex,” Rockwell quipped, to which Bibb said, “And a healthy sense of humor!”

Rockwell added: “Yes, humor is important. She’s very funny.”

Scroll down to see all of the couples who packed on the red carpet PDA at the 2019 Emmys.