This calls for a celebration! After the nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, July 16, the talented actors and actresses whose work was recognized by the Television Academy took a moment to share their excitement with the world.

Game of Thrones, which ended in May after eight seasons, scored a whopping 32 nominations, breaking the record for the highest total in a single year (previously held by NYPD Blue, which had 26 nominations in 1994). This year, the HBO fantasy drama, which already has 47 Emmy wins under its belt, is nominated in categories including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Kit Harington) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Emilia Clarke).

Next up, Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has 20 nominations, followed by HBO’s Chernobyl with 19, NBC’s Saturday Night Live with 18, and HBO’s Barry and FX’s Fosse/Verdon are tied with 17 apiece. Other popular programs that received nominations include Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale with 11, HBO’s Veep and NBC’s This Is Us with nine each, CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Netflix’s Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé with six apiece, and NBC’s The Good Place with five.

Several performers became first-time nominees, including Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Billy Porter (Pose), Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon).

The 2019 Emmy Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see celebratory statements and social media posts from some of this year’s A-list nominees, which Us Weekly will continue to update throughout the day!