Sam Rockwell Leslie Bibb Say Good Sex Is Relationship Secret

After more than a decade together, Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb know a thing or two about making a romance work in Hollywood.

During the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, January 21, Giuliana Rancic asked the couple how they keep their romance alive after Bibb noted that the duo are nearing 11 years together.

“Communication,” Rockwell, 49, said. Bibb, 43, added: “Good sex!”

Through a laugh, Rockwell chimed back in: “Communication and good sex,” before Bibb noted: “And a healthy sense of humor!”

Rockwell clearly agreed with his longtime love, as he gushed: “Yes, humor is important. She’s very funny.”

Bibb kept the light-hearted discussion going as the couple discussed Rockwell’s nomination for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which is his first individual SAG Award nomination. The entire cast of the film is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a cast in a Motion Picture. “I’ll freak out if you don’t win,” Bibb said candidly to Rockwell. “I’ll punch every actor in the face!”

Her beau responded through a laugh: “Don’t do that.”

Rockwell won a Golden Globe Award on January 7 for his performance in the film. Bibb gushed to Rancic about the experience of seeing Rockwell win. “I could have strangled him,” she recalled. “I hugged him so hard. I was crying, I was all of it. I just didn’t expect them to say his name!”

The actress added: “It’s so long coming for Sam, so it’s really special to be here. … I hope the same thing happens tonight.”

Bibb’s wish came true at the 24th annual ceremony, when Rockwell took home the trophy. During his acceptance speech, the actor gave a sweet shoutout to Bibb.

“My beloved Leslie Bibb, who puts up with me,” he said on stage.” I love you, baby.”

