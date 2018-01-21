Honoring the best on the small and big screens! The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was held on Sunday, January 21, at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell served as the ceremony’s first-ever host and was joined on stage by presenters including Emma Stone, Halle Berry, and Lupita Nyong’o. In solidarity with the Time’s Up movement – that helps provide legal aid for victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace – the show had all-female presenters for all 13 acting categories.

See the full list of nominees and winners below!

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

WINNER: This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

WINNER: Veep

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

WINNER: Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War For The Planet Of The Apes

WINNER: Wonder Woman

