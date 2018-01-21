Honoring the best on the small and big screens! The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was held on Sunday, January 21, at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles.
Kristen Bell served as the ceremony’s first-ever host and was joined on stage by presenters including Emma Stone, Halle Berry, and Lupita Nyong’o. In solidarity with the Time’s Up movement – that helps provide legal aid for victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace – the show had all-female presenters for all 13 acting categories.
See the full list of nominees and winners below!
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
WINNER: This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
WINNER: Veep
WINNER: Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet Of The Apes
WINNER: Wonder Woman
