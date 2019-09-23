Prepare yourselves! It’s time to experience the hottest looks of the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet all over again — but this time, we’re focusing on the sexiest and most stylish men of the evening! The biggest names in TV came out to the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 22, dressed in their best stylist-approved looks. While some tried daring new moves like massive hats or velvet tuxedo jackets, others kept it simple in timeless — and sexy! — designer ‘fits.

Where do we even begin? The entire This Is Us cast brought their A-game, but the men came out on top. TV heart-throb Milo Ventimiglia rocked a velvet suit jacket, while Sterling K. Brown donned a dapper red suit with a matching bow tie. And then there was Emmy winner Billy Porter, who won the red carpet wearing a Michael Kors Couture pinstripe suit, which sparkled thanks to thousands of crystals. He topped off the look with an oversized hat decorated in more crystals, of course!

Don’t worry — there’s a whole lot more where that came from! Keep scrolling to see 15 of our favorite men’s fashion moments from the 71st Primetime Emmy awards!