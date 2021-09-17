Stars Packing on the PDA at the Emmys Through the Years

Love on the red carpet! Celebrities aren’t shy about packing on the PDA at the Emmy Awards.

Back in 2012, Aaron Paul and his then-fiancée, Lauren Paul (née Parsekian), looked more in love than ever as they arrived at the awards show. “I’m so honored to be his date and I love him and I’m in awe of his talent,” she told reporters on the red carpet at the time.

Less than one year later, they tied the knot in May 2013. When they returned to the ceremony in 2014, Aaron nearly broke the internet with his shout-out for his spouse while accepting his third Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

“To my wife, my God, thank you for marrying me,” he said. “Thank you for dedicating your life to spreading kindness across the world. We all appreciate it. If you guys don’t know what she does, look up Kind Campaign. Do yourself a favor, look up Kind Campaign.”

Lauren’s website for her anti-bullying non-profit subsequently crashed.

Four years later, Kit Harington made headlines for his sweet remarks about wife Rose Leslie backstage at the 2018 Emmys.

“I met my wife on this show, so, in that way it gave me my future family and life from here on in,” he said about his former Game of Thrones costar. “That’s the main thing it did for me. It’s changed it completely. The last 10 years. You cannot ask for a better job to have in your twenties, to take you through your twenties than to be an actor in Game of Thrones. It’s been the most amazing thing. It’s changed it completely.”

That same year, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were caught showing PDA at the Emmys, which they attended in honor of her nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in The Sinner.

“It means everything to me,” the actress said of her nom during a joint interview with Timberlake on the carpet. “To be nominated for the first time for this, it’s just an absolute, massive honor and a dream and it’s just wonderful. I’m just very, very excited.”

He added at the time, “I’m more geeked out than she is. I found out about the nomination before she did — she was in Europe, actually, when the nominations came out — but, yeah, I was there to watch her option this and develop it from scratch … I saw how much she put into it.”

