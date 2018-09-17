Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel didn’t forget their No. 1 job in life while attending one of the most star-studded award shows of the year. The couple gave a synchronized shout-out to son Silas while walking the red carpet at the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Though the pair gave joint interviews about their careers and success, it was when Timberlake, 37, and Biel, 36, teamed up to send a message to their 3-year-old little boy that stole everyone’s hearts.

Access Hollywood caught the cute moment, tweeting a clip with the caption: “Parenting is a full time job, even on the #emmys red carpet! @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel send their 3-year-old son Silas a special signal that absolutely melted our hearts. ❤️”

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner and The Sinner actress later caught up with E! News where Biel dished on being nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in The Sinner.

“It means everything to me,” the 7th Heaven alum gushed with Timberlake looking at her in awe. “To be nominated for the first time for this, it’s just an absolute, massive honor and a dream and it’s just wonderful. I’m just very, very excited.”

And the doting husband didn’t miss the opportunity to speak about his feelings for his wife and her possible award.

“I’m more geeked out than she is,” he said. “I found out about the nomination before she did — she was in Europe, actually, when the nominations came out — but, yeah, I was there to watch her option this and develop it from scratch … I saw how much she put into it.”

He continued: “And so, I’m just so proud to be here and see this happen for her.”

The two also brought the fun on Instagram sharing gorgeous photos, alongside funny captions.

“Our faces when we learned there’s no booze at the #Emmys,” Biel wrote. Meanwhile, Timberlake added a quip of his own. “We got a babysitter. #Emmys”

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012 and welcomed their first child together in April 2015.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!