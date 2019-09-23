Viewers of the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards witnessed Game of Thrones and Fleabag win big on Sunday, September 22, but not every moment from inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater made it into the telecast.

Fortunately, Us Weekly was inside to soak in every off-camera, behind-the-scenes encounter, mishap and more involving some of the biggest names in Hollywood — including a mini Love Actually reunion, a shoeless Sam Rockwell and an over-caffeinated Kit Harington.

In addition to Game of Thrones and Fleabag, the 71st annual ceremony — which was the Emmys’ fourth without a host — awarded TV shows including Chernobyl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Fosse/Verdon, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Queer Eye and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Game of Thrones took home 12 trophies on Sunday night, adding to the 10 that it received at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards a week prior. The HBO series earned a whopping 58 total Emmys during its eight-season run.

The evening also proved to be a historic one for Pose’s Billy Porter, who became the first openly gay black man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

“God bless you all. The category is love, you all, love,” Porter said on stage. “I’m so overjoyed and so overwhelmed to have lived to see this day.”

Scroll down for all of the exclusive details on what you didn’t see on TV!