Canines and carnitas! Though Brittany Snow and her fiancé, Tyler Stanaland, haven’t had much time to plan their wedding yet, the pair have already agreed on a few must-haves.

“It’s great!” Snow, 33, gushed to Us Weekly at the Someone Great premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday, April 17. “I mean, we’re not far along. I was doing a movie, then I did a TV show and then I got the flu and then I’ve been doing press for this. So we literally just started wedding planning very recently. And it’s a lot, but I’m getting a wedding planner and that’s going to help a lot.”

As for what they do know? “We want it to be low-key and we just want our friends to be there,” the John Tucker Must Die actress explained. “I want my dog in the weddings. So that’s a big, big thing on the checklist, and we want taco trucks and margaritas and everything we love.”

Snow announced her engagement to the former professional surfer in sweet Instagram post in February.

“A couple weeks ago, I said ‘YES’ about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her embracing her beau at the time. “After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened. ✨I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”

The Pitch Perfect star opened up to Us about her then-boyfriend in September 2018 and revealed how things with Stanaland are different than any of her past relationships.

“I’m very public about it for the first time in my life and that’s very strange to me. I made a conscious decision —I’m very private and I made a conscious decision to, I don’t know, be less hard on myself,” she told Us at the time. “I keep things very to myself because I feel like the magic gets lost if you promote it too much, but I don’t know! When you’re in love … I just don’t want to think about it too much anymore.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

