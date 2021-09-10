Aca-awesome getaway! Rebel Wilson jetted off to Tahiti — a.k.a. “Rebel Island” — with some of her closest friends for a belated birthday celebration.

The Australia native, who turned 41 in March, reunited with Pitch Perfect costars Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick, Chrissie Fit and Shelley Regner on Labor Day to kick off the fun-filled festivities, which were seemingly postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“#RebelIsland is in full effect! 😍 And it’s totally rad ⚡️,” Fit, 37, captioned a group shot on the beach via Instagram on Monday, September 6. In the snap, the BFFs wore matching fanny packs and carried monogrammed cups in honor of Wilson’s party.

The birthday girl shared the same photo one day later, writing, “Bellas be ballin’ — could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized 🎶 Love you ladies! 😘 ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties! #RebelIsland #Bellas4Life.”

The Jojo Rabbit actress treated her guests — including actors Arielle Kebbel and Sterling Jones, as well as Snow’s husband, Tyler Stanaland — to beachfront views, movie screenings of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on the sand and boating excursions.

“Tonight we safely* celebrated this beautiful, talented, smart, funny, kind, generous, loving… I could go on forever… woman @rebelwilson,” Fit wrote alongside two party pictures with Wilson on Wednesday, September 8. “I am so lucky that I get to call you one of my closest friends. I love you, Rebs! So grateful for you always 🙏🏽💞 #RebelIsland.”

The Teen Beach actress added: “*Everyone is fully vaccinated [against COVID-19] and thoroughly tested.”

On one of the nights, the group toasted the Isn’t It Romantic star with champagne and light-up balloons on the beach, which led to dancing in the dark with neon glow sticks.

The squad took a brief break from partying to play some tennis on Thursday, September 9.

“A bunch of winners right here … that didn’t actually win at Rebeldon 🎾 #RebelIsland,” Fit captioned a group snap in front of the tropical court. The partygoers were dressed in all white in honor of the annual Wimbledon tournament and posed with tennis rackets.

Scroll down to see how Wilson celebrated her birthday six months after turning 41: