'John Tucker Must Die' Cast: Where Are They Now?

There’s only one guy out there for me, but you are not him! That was the lesson the high school girls in John Tucker Must Die tried to teach the most popular guy in school after finding out he was dating three of them at the same time.

In the movie, which hit theaters in July 2006, followed Heather (Ashanti), Beth (Sophia Bush) and Carrie (Arielle Kebbel) as they attempted to bring down John (Jesse Metcalfe). To do so, they convinced new girl Kate (Brittany Snow) to get him to fall in love with her, then break his heart. That way, he would know how it feels.

The flick, which features a stellar supporting cast including Jenny McCarthy, Taylor Kitsch and Penn Badgley, became a fan favorite from the moment it hit theaters. Metcalfe, who has gone on to land dozens of roles, still gets fans coming up to him nearly 15 years later.

“I didn’t think really much of the movie when I was shooting it, and the fact that it’s kind of become a little bit of a teen comedy cult classic is awesome,” he told Us in October 2020. “It’s been passed down, maybe from, like, older brothers and sisters to their younger siblings. I think it’s super cool. People still think it’s funny! It is funny. I’m flattered.”

The Pitch Perfect actress also opened up to Us about filming the movie, sharing that she developed quite a friendship with her costars.

“The best prank that we played on Jesse, which didn’t go over well at the time, is that we printed out a bunch of shirtless pictures of him that were in magazines and put them all on set,” Snow told Us exclusively in 2016 when the movie celebrated its 10-year anniversary. “He was so embarrassed and not happy with us, but we thought it was hilarious. But he handled it like a champ. I’m sure he wanted to kill us secretly.”

