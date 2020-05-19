Who Is Grant Hughes? 5 Things to Know About Sophia Bush’s New Man

Moving on? Sophia Bush was spotted holding hands with Grant Hughes during a romantic day out in Malibu on Sunday, May 17, igniting rumors that sparks were flying between the two.

The Chicago P.D. actress, 37, and her new flame went out for a casual afternoon stroll during the coronavirus pandemic, each covering up with protective masks as a safety precaution. Bush, who was dressed down in a white blouse and a pair of blue jeans, made a statement in support of essential healthcare workers on the frontlines of the global crisis with her face mask. Hughes, for his part, wore an all-denim outfit and dark sunglasses.

Though Bush has been in the public eye for years, she’s kept her love life relatively private since her last big relationship with former costar Jesse Lee Soffer. The pair began dating in 2014 but called it quits nearly one year later. Us confirmed in August 2018 that Soffer, 36, had moved on with Bush’s former One Tree Hill costar Torey DeVitto, from whom he split after only eight months together.

The John Tucker Must Die actress isn’t afraid to admit she’s made some mistakes in her dating life after ending her brief marriage to Chad Michael Murray in December 2006. “I’ve dated a couple of the wrong guys, but I’ve also had great love in my life,” she teased to The Chicago Sun-Times’ Splash magazine in 2014. “I think every woman on Earth has dated the wrong guy at some point.”

Three years later, Bush penned a thoughtful essay about how her approach to relationships has changed as she’s grown older and wiser. “In my 20s, when I was starting out my career as an actor, I wasn’t looking for a relationship, but one found me and became serious, even though I hadn’t planned to settle down until my 30s,” she wrote in Cosmopolitan, alluding to her split from Murray. “But when the person you’re with asks you to marry him, you think: This must be happening because it’s supposed to. … But I refuse to let that one relationship define me.”

Scroll down to learn more about the One Tree Hill alum’s new man.