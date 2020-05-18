New flame? Sophia Bush was seen enjoying a day out in Malibu with a mystery man on Sunday, May 17.

The One Tree Hill alum, 37, and her new beau — later identified by Us Weekly as Grant Hughes — both donned their protective gear as they stepped out for a romantic afternoon stroll amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bush was dressed down in a pair of blue jeans and a white top, finishing the casual look with a face mask that read, “Support healthcare workers.” Hughes wore dark sunglasses and a white cloth mask to complement his head-to-toe denim outfit.

Bush was previously linked to her Chicago P.D. costar Jessie Lee Soffer in 2014, but the pair eventually split in June 2015 after nearly a year of dating. Three months later, however, the duo were seen holding hands on a leisurely outing in New York City. Us confirmed in August 2018 that Soffer, 36, had moved on with Bush’s former One Tree Hill costar Torrey DeVitto. The pair split eight months later.

The Incredibles 2 star has spoken candidly about the ups and downs she’s experienced in her love life since the end of her marriage to Chad Michael Murray in December 2006. “In my 20s, when I was starting out my career as an actor, I wasn’t looking for a relationship, but one found me and became serious, even though I hadn’t planned to settle down until my 30s,” Bush wrote in an emotional personal essay for Cosmopolitan in 2017. “But when the person you’re with asks you to marry him, you think: This must be happening because it’s supposed to.”

One year later, the John Tucker Must Die actress revealed the biggest dating mistake she’s made over the years during an empowering conversation with Anna Faris on the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast.

“What I realize, when I look back at the way I have operated … also by the way as a serial monogamist for a long time, and stuck in relationships that were not good for me,” she explained at the time. “What I realize is that I have to own my role in it, because more often than not, I have chosen to date the potential I see in someone and not who somebody is in this current moment. And that’s not to throw shade at anybody. That’s simply to say I settled for less.”

