She said yes! Sophia Bush is engaged to boyfriend Grant Hughes more than one year after they were first linked in May 2020.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, captioned her Instagram reveal on Tuesday, August 10, alongside a photo of the businessman’s romantic proposal in Lake Como, Italy. In a second post, she added, “Forever Favorite” and the hashtags, “#engaged #Italy #HappyGirl.”

Bush continued, “Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts.”

The fiancés have kept their relationship on the down-low after they were spotted holding hands in Malibu last spring. The John Tucker Must Die actress was previously married to Chad Michael Murray for five months in 2005, finalizing their divorce one year later. She went on to date One Tree Hill costars James Lafferty and Austin Nichols before sparking a romance with Chicago P.D.‘s Jesse Lee Soffer.

Well-wishes for the newly engaged duo flooded Bush’s Instagram post, with Mandy Moore commenting, “Congrats lady!!!!” Good Girls‘ Retta gushed, “🥺🥺 Omigosh CONGRATS mamma! ❤️❤️.”

In another comment, Ilana Glazer wrote, “Holy shaaaaiiiiiiieeeeet! congratulations sophia!!!! omg how romantic. you deserve deserve deserve the best xoxoxoxo fkin YAS grant.”

Two months before announcing her engagement, the False Positive actress reflected on coming of age in the public eye — and how life in the spotlight impacted her relationships.

“It’s hard to have nothing that’s yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky,” she told Entertainment Tonight in June. “I also grew up in the early aughts when girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made. And I just was like, ‘I don’t think I like this.’ I didn’t like having my private life lied about. There were times where someone would send through an article and be like, ‘Well, supposedly you’re dating this guy.’ And I was like, ‘I mean, I would. Who is he?'”

Shortly before Hughes’ proposal made headlines, Bush appeared on Michael Rosenbaum‘s “Inside of You” podcast on Tuesday, discussing her past marriage and her current thoughts on the milestone. During the interview, the Hitcher star joked that she was just a “dumb kid” when she and Murray, now 39, exchanged vows.

“I think lots of people do stupid s–t before their prefrontal cortexes are fully formed and they’re not until they’re 26,” she explained. “So you do the math on my timeline. I literally didn’t have a whole brain. I have humor and grace for being a kid and having the experience that I have.”

Though she and Murray didn’t last forever, Bush’s feelings toward marriage weren’t tarnished. “Largely, I feel great about it,” she said on the podcast. “I think it depends on what people’s motivations are and I want to make sure — whether it’s myself or one of my best friends — that we’re clear on what it is we’re signing up for rather than thinking we’re getting some Kate Hudson and Matt McConaughey rom-com life. … [That’s] such an absurd joke.”

Following his split from his former costar, the Gilmore Girls alum tied the knot with Sarah Roemer in 2015. They share a son and a daughter.