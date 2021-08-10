Spilling it all … to a point. Sophia Bush may be recapping One Tree Hill on her “Drama Queens” podcast, but she has no plans to discuss her relationship with former costar Chad Michael Murray.

During the Tuesday, August 10, episode of Michael Rosenbaum‘s “Inside of You” podcast, the False Positive star, 39, reflected on dating costars.

Bush was married to the Cinderella Story actor, also 39, from 2005 to 2006, and went on to date One Tree Hill‘s James Lafferty and Austin Nichols. She later had an on-off relationship with Chicago P.D. costar Jesse Lee Soffer.

“You realize that everyone you’ve ever met in this business has, like, dated everyone else. When you spend 100 hours a week on set and you don’t even get home for eight hours to sleep, like, yeah, I’m not surprised that every 20-year-old on a set has dated every other 20-year-old on a set,” the Love, Victor star explained. “We act like it’s not common and it’s wildly common. Some of our favorite celebrity couples are people who married the fourth costar they dated.”

Following that conversation, Rosenbaum, 49, asked about meeting Murray — a topic that Bush quickly shut down.

“Oh, I’m not going to talk about him. I’m not allowed to because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking s–t about somebody who I don’t even know anymore, who’s clearly a grown-up,” she told the Smallville alum. “I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else … it’s not worth my time. It’s not a place where I harbor ill will or anything.”

Bush and Murray split five months after marrying in 2005, finalizing their divorce the following year. The House of Wax star went on to marry Sarah Roemer and the pair share two children.

In 2018, the John Tucker Must Die star was asked about her marriage during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, during which she said, “It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do, but you know, it’s cool. Ladies have to learn how to take up space in the way that men are taught they are entitled to.”

When asked why she tied the knot, she responded, “Because how do you let everybody down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time.”

Murray, in turn, slammed the claims in a statement via his rep. “This story is ludicrous. Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love,” the statement read. “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

