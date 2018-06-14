Giving her two cents. Chad Michael Murray’s wife, Sarah Roemer, poked fun at Sophia Bush’s comments about her past relationship with the actor.

The 33-year-old Chosen actress shared a meme on Instagram Thursday, June 14, that read, “Wait a second…my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!” Roemer also captioned the post with a series of hashtags including “do it for the crew,” “I kid,” “I love my husband,” “family man,” “I want to be Chad when I grow up,” “13 years later” and “I wish peace and love for all.”

Roemer’s joke comes after Bush, 35, claimed she felt pressured to marry her One Tree Hill costar. “It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do, but you know, it’s cool,” the Chicago P.D. alum said during an interview on Radio Andy on Wednesday, June 13. “Ladies have to learn how to take up space in the way that men are taught they are entitled to.”

When asked why she went through with the nuptials, Bush explained: “Because how do you let everybody down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time.”

Murray’s rep responded to Bush’s allegations in a statement released to Us Weekly on Thursday: “This story is ludicrous. Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love. Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

The Cinderella Story actor, 36, spoke for himself when he seemingly shaded his ex-wife on Twitter. “Do u know what I do every morning?” he asked on Thursday. “Wake in my loving family’s embrace, make coffee & breakfast 4 the kiddos with my wife. Read 1-2 chapters in the Bible 2 start the day off right. Then we plan how 2 fill the day with love 4 my family & brethren. It’s so simple yet so fulfilling.” Murray also tweeted a GIF of Pinocchio’s nose growing and noted his love of cartoons in an apparent dig at Bush, who stars in Incredibles 2.

The John Tucker Must Die star clarified her comments about her marriage to Murray on Twitter late Wednesday: “Don’t twist people’s words, y’all. If it wasn’t clear, I was making fun of MYSELF. And if all the years that have passed haven’t made it WILDLY clear that we’re all grown ups who’ve become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don’t know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone’s feelings, I am sorry.”

Murray and Bush wed in April 2005 while starring on One Tree Hill. They separated five months later, and their divorce was finalized in December 2006.

The actor married Roemer, with whom he shares two kids, in January 2015.

