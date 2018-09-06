It’s official! Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer confirmed that he’s dating Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, September 6.

“It’s great, it’s awesome,” he told Us at NBC’s press day in New York City. Soffer, 34, and DeVitto, 34, are both part of the Chicago franchise, and have appeared on each other’s shows through the years.

Us Weekly broke the news last month that the costars had begun dating. A friend close to the pair added that they “complement each other beautifully.”

Soffer, who plays Jay Halstead on P.D., will appear on Med during the crossover event that’s set for the second episode of the season. However, with all three shows – P.D., Med and Chicago Fire – airing on the same night, he’ll also be showing up in some random episodes of the medical drama as well, as his character’s brother Will (Nick Gehlfuss) proposed to DeVitto’s Natalie at the end of last season.

“Actually, I’ve been doing a lot of Chicago Med. You’ll be seeing a lot of Jay on Med dealing with Will and his drama,” Soffer said. “There’s some shady characters around that possible engagement and then Will needs some police assistance. That’s basically what happens.”

However, he won’t be in many scenes with his girlfriend. He added: “We’re barely on set together. He’s always working with Will. When I’m working with Will, it’s a different thing than when she is!”

Soffer previously dated his former Chicago P.D. costar Sophia Bush for two years and the pair split in June 2015.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return to NBC Wednesday, September 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

