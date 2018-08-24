‘One Chicago’ Crossover Scoop: [Spoiler] Gets Caught in a Major Fire

The One Chicago universe is coming together this year! For the first time ever, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are all on the same night this year. The second episodes for all three shows will include a huge crossover and NBC will even change the order they’re airing in.

“Fire will come first, then Med, then P.D. We’re start the story in Fire,” Chicago Med executive producer Diane Frolov tells Us Weekly. EP Andrew Schneider adds that following a high-rise fire, the patients that come into Med really hit home for everyone involved – especially Jay and Will Halstead.

“Their father is trapped in that building. During Med, we learn a lot about their relationship and past. Another firefighter also comes in with the patients at Med,” Schneider says. One of the firefighters is “in very serious condition.” The mystery of who started the fire and why will lead into Chicago P.D.

“It’s fantastic. I can tell you that it is very dramatic and action-packed and what happens in Fire is also very personal to some members of our universe,” P.D. executive producer Rick Eid adds.

While episode two will be the big crossover event, that doesn’t mean that story lines won’t be overlapping during the season – something that’s easier to do now that all three shows are on Wednesday nights.

“I’ve been wanting this for a while, I know Dick Wolf’s been saying it since season 1. I am thrilled, especially since we can tie some stories together in ways that we’ve never been able to,” Fire cocreator Derek Haas tells Us.

Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. return to NBC on Wednesday, September 26, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

