Fall TV Premiere Dates 2018: Full Schedule

Clear your DVRs and hit your bookmark button. Fall TV is right around the corner and Us Weekly has gathered a full list of every date to be aware of. The list below includes the dates for when new shows premiere and your favorites return.

Sunday, Sept. 9

8 p.m. Rel (Fox, early series premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, early premiere)

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS)

8 p.m. The Resident (Fox)

8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

9 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS, series premiere)

9 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, time-slot premiere)

10 p.m. Manifest (NBC, series premiere)

10 p.m. Bull (CBS)

10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

8 p.m. NCIS (CBS)

8 p.m. The Gifted (Fox)

9 p.m. This Is Us (NBC)

9 p.m. FBI (CBS, series premiere)

9 p.m. Lethal Weapon (Fox)

10 p.m. New Amsterdam (NBC, series premiere)

10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 p.m. American Housewife (ABC)

8 p.m. Chicago Med (NBC)

8 p.m. Empire (Fox)

8 p.m. Survivor (CBS)

9 p.m. Modern Family (ABC)

9 p.m. Single Parents (ABC, series premiere)

9 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC)

9 p.m. Star (Fox)

10 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10 p.m. A Million Little Things (ABC, series premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS, time-slot premiere)

8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS, time-slot premiere)

8 p.m. The Good Place (NBC)

8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

9 p.m. Mom (CBS)

9:30 p.m. Murphy Brown (CBS)

9 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

10 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Friday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. Last Man Standing (Fox, network premiere)

8:30 p.m. The Cool Kids (Fox, series premiere)

8 p.m. MacGyver (CBS)

9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 30

7 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

8 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

9 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)

8:30 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS, series premiere)

9:30 p.m. Rel (Fox, time-slot premiere)

9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Monday, Oct. 1

8 p.m. The Neighborhood (CBS, series premiere)

8:30 p.m. Happy Together (CBS, series premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 3

9 p.m. Seal Team (CBS)

10 p.m. Criminal Minds (CBS)

Thursday, Oct. 4

8 p.m. Superstore (NBC)

8:30 p.m. The Good Place (NBC, time-slot premiere)

9 p.m. Will & Grace (NBC)

9:30 p.m. I Feel Bad (NBC, series premiere)

9 p.m. Station 19 (ABC)

10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC, time-slot premiere)

Friday, Oct. 5

8 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

8:30 p.m. Speechless (ABC)

9 p.m. Child Support (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 7

8 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS, time-slot premiere)

8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (ABC, series premiere)

9 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, time-slot premiere)

10 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS)

10 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC)

Tuesday, Oct. 9

8 p.m. The Flash (The CW)

9 p.m. Black Lightning (The CW)

Wednesday, Oct. 10

8 p.m. Riverdale (The CW)

9 p.m. All American (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 11

8 p.m. Supernatural (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 12

8 p.m. Dynasty (The CW)

8 p.m. Blindspot (NBC)

9 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Sunday, Oct. 14

8 p.m. Supergirl (The CW)

9 p.m. Charmed (The CW, series premiere)

10 p.m. The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC, series premiere)

Monday, Oct. 15

8 p.m. Arrow (The CW)

Tuesday, Oct. 16

8 p.m. The Conners (ABC, series premiere)

8:30 p.m. The Kids Are Alright (ABC, series premiere)

9 p.m. black-ish (ABC)

9:30 p.m. Splitting Up Together (ABC)

10 p.m. The Rookie (ABC, series premiere)

Monday, Oct. 22

9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 25

9 p.m. Legacies (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 26

9 p.m. Midnight, Texas (NBC)

