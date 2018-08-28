Things are heating up in Chicago! Us Weekly caught up with the showrunner of Chicago P.D., Rick Eid, Chicago Med executive producers Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider, and Chicago Fire cocreator Derek Haas to get all the details on NBC’s new Wednesday nights.

Where Are We?

Chicago P.D. picks up the morning after Voight’s meetings with officials over the murder of Olinsky’s killer. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire pick up about two months after last season’s finales.

New Romances

When asked about the potential of Burgess and Ruzek reuniting, Eid tells Us, “I can say that there will be a romantic relationship explored in the very early part of the season. I don’t want to say who. Two people on our team will be romantically linked.” Ruzek and Upton will also be “having problems with each other,” dealing with the events of last season.

Proposal Update

What’s ahead for Natalie and Will after his horrifically timed proposal? He’ll be “both happy and sad” in the premiere, Schneider tells Us. Frolov adds, “They move forward, but there’s a lot of stumbling along the way.”

Frustrated and Confused

If you’re confused about where Dawson and Casey’s relationship stands, you’re not alone. “Casey is going to be going through, pretty much what our audience is going through: frustration, disappointment, anger, unresolved feelings,” Haas says. “There’s going to be talk of how quick she left and how long it’s been and what is happening.”

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return to NBC Wednesday, September 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

