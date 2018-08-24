New couple alert! Jesse Lee Soffer and Torrey DeVitto are dating, a friend of the couple confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

According to the insider, the 34-year-old Chicago P.D. star and the Chicago Med actress, also 34, “complement each other beautifully.”

The newly minted couple currently traveled abroad to Scotland together. The Pretty Little Liars star captioned a picture of the two in a sweet embrace on August 9, writing, “Scotland. #tbt ❤ 📷 by : @pjflueger”

Soffer, meanwhile, added a flashback Friday pic of the two on Friday, August 24, with the simple caption, “Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🌲🏌❤ #Fbf.” The pair can be seen enjoying the outdoors while they both look happy, donning casual clothes.

In the pic, DeVitto stuns in a khaki-colored jacket and light brown scarf with her dark hair blowing in the wind while she snaps the selfie. Soffer stands in the background smiling while wearing a navy blue jacket and a baseball cap.

DeVitto shared her excitement in the comment section of Soffer’s photo, with what seemed to be an insider joke, writing, “no skipping rock emoji? #skilled,” alongside a heart emoji.

Sophia Bush, who previously dated Soffer, seemingly approves of the relationship and even gave her stamp of approval with a “like.”

Bush and Soffer split in June 2015 after almost a year of dating. The two were spotted holding hands while strolling around New York City later that year, but never rekindled their romance. The former pair met while starring alongside each other on the NBC drama series, playing Erin Lindsay and Jay Halstead.

