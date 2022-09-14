Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland have split after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” he began on Wednesday, September 13, via Instagram. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Snow, 36, began dating the Selling the OC star, 33, in 2018. The duo tied the knot in March 2020.

News of their split comes one after the pair’s relationship made headlines when Stanaland confessed that his costar Kayla Cardona made a move on him multiple times.

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well,” the Oppenheim Group realtor revealed on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast in August, explaining why he tried to “brush past” Cardona’s attempts to get closer to him on the series. “On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that … there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

The realtor noted that he had to “set some hard lines and some boundaries” with Cardona, confirming that “nothing happened” between them. “It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married,” he continued.

Stanaland went on to explain that he and his castmates — specifically naming Alex Hall, Polly Brindle and Austin Victoria — are “all really tight friends,” noting that there was a mutual “respect” that “no lines will ever be crossed.”

“Most of us are married or dating somebody, so there is kind of a set boundary there,” he shared. “That’s kind of what was upsetting about the whole Kayla thing is that line was crossed, or attempted to be crossed.”

Cardona, for her part, apologized to the real estate agent during the sixth episode of the show. Stanaland explained to Kate Casey that it didn’t affect his marriage to Snow. “My wife and I are very strong. We communicate. And there’s no issue between us,” he stated.

While speaking exclusively with Us Weekly in August, the Netflix star further opened up about the situation, claiming that the Pitch Perfect star tuned in.

“She watched it. I mean, she thought — like everybody else did — it’s entertaining. It’s a lot, but it’s good,” he shared at the time, noting that the spouses “keep our professional lives separate.”

He continued: “And that was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way.”

Cardona, for her part, confirmed to Us that nothing happened, but insisted that Stanaland was flirty with her.

“I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirt[ed] with back. If I know that someone is definitely not interested — I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason,” she exclusively told Us in August. “I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened.”

The single mom added that everyone at the agency was “flirting with everyone” during the “drunken night” out. “We’re all very strong personalities. We all flirt with each other,” she said.

Although Snow did not appear on the show, their marriage came up a few times, including when Stanaland ranked his favorite pastime — surfing — above their relationship.

“This is a funny thing. This is such a foot-in-mouth situation, and it was meant to be a joke,” he told Us of the remark. “But no, she knows how much I love surfing, but she knows how much I care about her, my family. She wasn’t mad, but she was like, ‘You would say that.’”