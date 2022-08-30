The woman behind the reality show. It didn’t occur to Selling the OC star Alexandra “Alex” Hall that she would be dubbed the villain of the new Netflix series.

“It’s interesting, because [the cast was] able to watch the show a couple of weeks ago,” Hall, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 26. “There was never a debate on whether or not I’m the villain, or [someone else is] the villain because we all know the backstory and our reasonings and our intentions.”

She continued, “And so, to see it unfold that way, with the viewers who just don’t know, and they’re just seeing it for the first time and they don’t know any of the behind the scenes like we did or we do. … It’s shocking. It’s honestly just shocking.”

The Oppenheim Group realtor found herself at the center of her fair share of drama during season 1, which premiered on August 24. For one, costar Alexandra Rose accused her of staring a rumor that she sleeps with developers to further her career. In an interview with Women’s Health earlier this month, Hall said she actually tried to alert Rose to the rumor.

“I said, ‘You better be careful because it is a very small town and there is a rumor going around that your moral compass is off, and you sleep with or do things with developers to get listings,’” she told the outlet.

Although Rose laughed off Hall’s warnings and denied the rumor, the conversation led to several episodes of drama. In an interview with Newsweek earlier this month, the California native called out Rose and fellow Selling the OC star Alexandra Jarvis for talking about her behind her back throughout the filming process.

“With, like, Jarvis and Rose, I feel like every single time they’re in a frame they’re saying my name! Which is hilarious because I hardly … I don’t think I actually had any interaction with them the entire time we were filming. Except for the season finale,” Hall told the outlet.

She continued, “For them to be talking about me the entire time was crazy to me. And to have no personal experience of me whatsoever. Literally, whatsoever.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Netflix personality called her fellow realtors “opportunistic.”

“Jarvis and Rose weren’t even original cast on the show. And so, a lot of me saying, ‘Why are you here?’ [during filming] is not to be rude — and not that they don’t deserve to be there. Of course, they deserve to be in the office. They are top producers. No disrespect there. It’s like, ‘We’re filming. Why are you here?’ Because production has … reassured us, ‘They’re not cast. Don’t worry…’ And so, I’m like, ‘Why are you here? All you’re doing is trying to start drama,'” she explained.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Hall: