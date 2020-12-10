The drama never ends! The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset isn’t afraid to speak their minds — both on and offscreen — no matter whose feelings might get hurt.

The reality series made its debut in March 2019 and has quickly become a fan-favorite during its three seasons. The series follows Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portratz and Amanza Smith as they take on the challenges of selling some of Hollywood’s most impressive homes for bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

When they aren’t raking in the dough, the Oppenheim Group realtors can’t help but let their personal drama take over the spotlight. As her ups and downs with Chrishell continued to make headlines, Christine hinted that there’s more to their relationship than what’s shown on the show.

“From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind. They wanted us to clash obviously,” the model said during an August 2020 interview on the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast. “At first, we didn’t. We got along great. We were friends. She was at my house. We were drinking, having a good time. I was getting to know her and then the story lines came into play. … Then we realized, ‘Oh s–t! This is affecting our real lives.'”

The duo faced off in a blowout argument at the end of the first season, and shortly after the episode aired, the All My Children alum blocked her costar on social media. Tensions between the women grew even stronger following Chrishell’s 2019 divorce from Justin Hartley. Though they’ve tried to mend fences, the Kentucky native is at peace with the current state of their relationship.

“I feel like in the beginning, there was a lot of me striving for acceptance and striving to fit in,” Chrishell told Glamour in September 2020. “At a certain point, you have to realize it’s just not going to work and it’s going to take away from my own happiness in trying to please her.”

Not only has the cast members’ drama with each other followed them offscreen, but they’ve also sparked feuds with celebrities like Chrissy Teigen. Heather’s fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, and Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet, have also found themselves implicated in the fallout.

Scroll down to relive more of the Selling Sunset cast’s biggest clashes.