Christine Quinn Officially Exits ‘Selling Sunset’ Ahead of Season 6

Moving on. Christine Quinn is officially leaving Selling Sunset after five seasons on the reality series, Us Weekly can confirm.

Quinn, 33, previously hinted at her departure after she left Oppenheim Group to start her own firm, RealOpen, with husband Christian Richard. “Hulu, give me a call,” she joked to The New York Times in July about her plans to move on if the Oppenheim Group remains at the center of the series.

At the time, the Netflix personality opened up about her role on the show over the years, which typically threw her in the middle of drama with her costars. “I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment,” Quinn said during the interview. “I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’”

The Texas native also claimed Selling Sunset is “avidly scripted” despite being promoted as a reality series, adding, “No doubt about that.”

Quinn made her debut on Selling Sunset when the series premiered in 2019. The real estate agent was initially close friends with costars Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) before Chrishell Stause‘s arrival at the high-end brokerage in Los Angeles. Following a tumultuous first season, Quinn struggled to stay close with several of her coworkers.

Viewers questioned the businesswoman’s future on the show during season 5 when Emma Hernan accused Quinn of bribing one of her clients. The How to Be a Boss B*tch author, for her part, laughed off the claims via social media.

“30 minutes til the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines,” she tweeted in April.

That same month, Quinn did not participate in the the season 5 reunion hosted by Tan France. “Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” a rep for the reality star told Us at the time. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

Ahead of her departure, Quinn revealed she wasn’t expecting to be portrayed so negatively on the show. “Bless their hearts for trying [to make the bribery story line a big deal],” she exclusively told Us in May. “But no, that absolutely did not happen. … I watched the show and I was shocked. I was completely shocked.”

Quinn added that it was her decision to part ways with the Oppenheim Group amid speculation that she was fired, saying, “My husband and I had been working on this company for a year and a half.”

