She’s back! Christine Quinn is “absolutely” returning for season 6 of Selling Sunset despite her exit from the Oppenheim Group.

“I love the show,” the 33-year-old Netflix star exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her book, How to Be a Boss B*tch, which hits shelves on Tuesday, May 17. “The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

The Texas native hinted that viewers could see “a really interesting dynamic” develop between her and her former coworkers when the hit reality series returns. “I’m not going anywhere,” she reassured Us. “Like, I’ll always be on television. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just, like, let’s have fun with this now.”

Christine added that — out of everyone at the Oppenheim Group — she would want newcomers Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela backing her up after she “terminated [her] contract” with the real estate office.

Us confirmed in April that the former model was leaving the high-end brokerage after the season 5 Selling Sunset finale ended on a cliffhanger regarding her status with the company. “It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” a source noted as Christine’s bio was wiped from the office’s website.

Despite her ups and downs with her fellow Oppenheim Group realtors, Christine told Us that there are no hard feelings between her and Jason Oppenheim, who hinted during the season 5 reunion special that there might not be space for Christine at the company anymore. “We’re in a really good place,” she said of her former boss.

Jason, 45, began to question Christine on the most recent season of Selling Sunset after she was accused of offering $5,000 to one of Emma Hernan‘s clients in exchange for no longer working with the Boston native. Chrishell Stause’s ex-boyfriend and Mary Fitzgerald tried to get to the bottom of the situation, but Christine denied any wrongdoing.

“Bless their hearts for trying,” she told Us. “But no, that absolutely did not happen. … I watched the show and I was shocked. I was completely shocked.”

Christine and her former boss have been in touch since the drama went down, and they seem to have patched things up. “He just says, you know, ‘I was going off the information that I was given,'” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, I wish you would have called me. I wish you would’ve told me, you know, that you were doing this, and I would’ve talked anything through with you and answered any questions for you.'”

As she navigates her post-Oppenheim Group career, Christine and her husband, Christian Richard, are looking forward to launching their RealOpen.com venture, which integrates cryptocurrency into the real estate business. Leaving the real estate office “was not a hard decision,” Christine told Us.

“I was in an environment where people weren’t so supportive of my goals,” she explained. “I saw a trend change in the future and I needed to meet that trend and I needed to be ahead of the curve. So that’s why I had to start my business. I saw a hole in the market where buyers and sellers were coming to me and saying, you know, ‘Hi, I have all this cryptocurrency and I need to be able to do a transaction.’ … I’m so happy I did it.”

How to Be a Boss B*tch is available now.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

