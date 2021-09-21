Maintaining their marriage! Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, are adjusting to life as new parents, four months after son Christian’s birth.

“Nighttime has really started to be, like, our me time [together],” the Selling Sunset star, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 21, while promoting her makeup collaboration with Ciaté London. “During the day, it’s a little crazy. What we did is started being like, ‘OK, night is our time.’”

The Texas native noted that keeping the spark alive can be “really difficult,” thanks to their baby boy’s “very regimented” nap schedule.

“With babies, you have to do that,” the Netflix personality explained to Us. “You have to sleep train them, so it’s definitely changed our daily schedule. I would say around 7:30 is when he goes to bed. He’s sleeping until 4:00, then again until 7:00.”

The reality star gave birth to her infant in May, and Christian is now “huge.” Quinn joked with Us that he is “the tallest, longest baby” that she has ever seen and will “be a giant.”

The new mom gushed, “He’s really advanced. He’s doing stuff 6-month-olds are doing. He’s rolling and he’s so, so strong. I just hope that he gets his mommy’s looks and his daddy’s brains because if he gets mommy’s brain and daddy’s looks, he’s going to have a tough time.”

Quinn reflected on her C-section in July, telling her Instagram followers that she was “lucky to be alive.”

The real estate agent wrote at the time: “Baby C’s umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us.”

Because of the experience, Quinn is not planning on having more children. “I know I’m a masochist in the bedroom, but for me to do that to myself again, it’s just, I don’t even know,” the realtor explained to Jeff Lewis in June.

“It’s hard because everyone asks us,” Quinn added at the time. “I’m like, ‘After that blowout of a situation? Edward Scissorhands? I’m not really sure. I’m not really thrilled to be signing up right now.’”

Quinn is staying focused on her son and her career, gushing to Us about her makeup collaboration with Ciaté London.

The lip line is a mix of Quinn’s “vixen glam goddess side” and her “sweet side,” she explained. “I just had a really fun time playing with it.”

With reporting by Samantha Holender