Christine Quinn went into shocking detail about her labor and delivery after welcoming her son with her husband, Christian Richard, in May.

“Happy 2 month birthday to my sweet little baby! 👶🏼 Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late) 💅🏻,” Quinn, 31, captioned photos of her family via Instagram on Thursday, July 15.

The Selling Sunset star admitted that filming for season 4 meant “reliving the trauma” after the difficult experience.

“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive,” Quinn revealed in the lengthy post, describing the day she went into labor.

“After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting. Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.”

Quinn continued: “Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us.”

After the painful delivery, the real estate agent was forced to reconsider what was important in her life.

“With this, I realized that with the responsibility of being a role model, it requires complete authenticity, and I wouldn’t be genuine if I didn’t share my vulnerabilities in the process. That to me is the true definition of being a true Boss Bitch. ❤️🌟,” she concluded.

Quinn previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about not being in a rush to conceive baby No. 2 after her son’s arrival.

“It’s something that we definitely have been talking about, but my birth was so, so traumatic,” the Netflix star said in June. “Normally, right away I’d be like, ‘Yeah, let’s go,’ but it’s left me a little hesitant. I really, really want to know I’m healed, and the time is right before we’re thinking about it. But it would be nice.”

At the time, Quinn was focused on listening to her body and moving forward.

“Whatever my body went through and what women deal with when they have babies is really crazy,” she told Us. “I think your body will never really be the same. My body and my hormones will never be the same, but that’s something I really embraced and I’m kind of rolling with it.”