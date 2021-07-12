The drama continues! Season 4 of Selling Sunset may have been forced to slow down during the coronavirus pandemic — but the fan favorites will be back and better than ever soon.

The Netflix reality show became an instant hit when it premiered in March 2019, originally starring Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and Brett and Jason Oppenheim. Seasons 2 and 3 saw the addition of Amanza Smith and included a larger role for Davina Potratz, who appeared briefly in the debut season.

Selling Sunset follows the high-end realtors of the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles as they compete to sell some of the city’s most expensive homes, and like any good reality series, it isn’t short on personal drama. In season 3, which hit the streaming platform in August 2020, viewers watched Chrishell grapple with her public split from ex-husband Justin Hartley, causing her coworkers to take sides.

Long before its fourth season was officially confirmed in March 2021, the show’s stars were already hyped to start the next chapter. “This is my baby,” Christine told Women’s Health in late 2020. “I love being on the show, I love entertaining people, I love making people laugh, I love inspiring people, and I love showing people that you can be a badass boss.”

Life might look a little different for the Texas native in the upcoming season, which will likely document her first pregnancy. Christine welcomed a baby boy with husband Christian Richard in May 2021, three months after Us Weekly confirmed she was expecting.

Christine isn’t the only cast member who’s hit major milestones since cameras stopped rolling. Heather announced her engagement to Tarek El Moussa in July 2020 after one year together, and while she hasn’t held back from mentioning her romance on the show, fans might not be seeing her exchange vows on TV.

“We’re thinking about not shooting the wedding — just ’cause, you know, it’s such a special day,” the Tarek’s Flip Side star told Us exclusively in September 2020. “I mean, if there was a way to shoot it and act like [the cameras were] not there, I’m sure we would do it, but I don’t know if that’s a possibility. It’s a real special day for us.”

Chrishell’s love life will also bring plenty to the Selling Sunset table in the wake of her divorce from the This Is Us actor, which was finalized in January 2021. She later sparked a brief romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, who Mary previously thought would make a cameo on the Netflix series before the duo called it quits in February 2021. While it didn’t work out in the end, Mary is proud of Chrishell for learning what she needs out of a relationship after her ups and downs.

“I think she knows how strong she is now. And she knows she’s not going to settle. She’s just extremely happy,” the reality star told Us in January 2021 “She’s really focused on herself and her well-being. I’m so proud of her and have been able to handle it as well as she did. She would just handle it with grace.”

Scroll down for all the info you need before season 4 of Selling Sunset drops: