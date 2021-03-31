Only the Oppenheim Group can turn a pregnancy announcement into a feud. Mary Fitzgerald fired back at her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn for suggesting she wasn’t supportive of her baby news.

“I found out through the media that [Christine] was pregnant … So, I called and left her a voice text just saying how happy I am for her, congratulations, let me know if there’s anything I can do,” Fitzgerald, 39, told Page Six on Tuesday, March 30.

After Quinn, 32, shared a TikTok accusing Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young of not “liking” her pregnancy announcement via Instagram, the cast knew something was up. (The TikTok, which was posted in February, was set to Chris Brown’s “Loyal” and included the lyric, “These hoes ain’t loyal.”)

“I was like, I thought we were OK, apparently we’re not, I don’t know,” Fitzgerald told the outlet, accusing Quinn of throwing her “under the bus” for attention. “I wouldn’t be the first person she would call and she wouldn’t be the first person I would call either. But I didn’t expect her to respond in such a positive way and appreciative way and then go to the world and say I didn’t even acknowledge her pregnancy because that’s a flat-out lie and I have proof of it.”

Fitzgerald added that she and Quinn are “not that close” as they prepare to film seasons 4 and 5 of the Netflix hit.

“That’s what’s hurtful, is just the stuff she does for attention that’s actually mean to someone … that she actually knows [whose] trying to be nice,” she explained, noting that “some people get along more than others” in the group, but they can all “co-exist” and “work together.”

Us Weekly confirmed on February 17 that Quinn and husband Christian Richard are expecting their first child.

“I’m feeling great. I am surprisingly energized, believe it or not,” Quinn exclusively told Us earlier this month. “I’m doing my best to stick to my routine, but I’ve noticed during pregnancy, I was low on a few things, like, vitamin D and iron. So, I’ve been taking supplements and that’s been really helping me feel great. So far, the first trimester I was very nauseous.”

When asked who will make the list for her baby festivities, including her upcoming baby showers, Quinn played coy.

“Obviously, my wedding was a lot of people, and my baby shower is going to be smaller,” she said at the time. “So, I wanted to ensure that people that are there are people that I’m really close with and that are happy for me no matter what. I might have to think about that.”