Getting into the swing of it! For Christine Quinn, pregnancy hasn’t been all bad — even as she is three months away from delivering her newborn.

“I’m feeling great. I am surprisingly energized, believe it or not,” the Selling Sunset star 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, March 4. “I’m doing my best to stick to my routine, but I’ve noticed during pregnancy, I was low on a few things, like, vitamin D and iron. So, I’ve been taking supplements and that’s been really helping me feel great. So far, the first trimester I was very nauseous.”

Quinn revealed that she “definitely” threw up a lot, adding, “I wasn’t sure what part of it was pregnancy [and] what part of it was food because I’m really sensitive to food. It was definitely heightened, and my appetite changed a lot, so it wasn’t really fun.”

The Texas native secretly married her husband, Christian Richard, in Los Angeles in December 2019. In the months that followed, Quinn told Metro that she adores kids and shared how many that she hoped to have.

“I want two, I would love two boys. I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine,” she said in August 2020. “I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually, like, quite a tomboy myself. I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys’ stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up, I ride horses.”

Us confirmed on February 17 that the duo are expecting their first child together. On Thursday, Quinn told Us about the foods that she has desired the most throughout her pregnancy.

“My biggest cravings so far are definitely pizza [and] chocolate sweets. I mean, a lot of the stuff that I already loved before, but now it’s amped up and I’m like, ‘I must have this now,’” she explained. “I’m a big soda drinker now, which I know isn’t the best, but I love Dr. Pepper and I love pineapple juice and orange juice. So, definitely a lot of sugar cravings for sure.”

There are also foods that the Oppenheim Group realtor is grossed out by. “My husband was in the kitchen making an omelet one day, I remember. I love eggs — I’m from Texas. So, I’m, like, give me a steak any day of the week,” she recalled. “He was cooking, and I just remember the smell of eggs. I had to go in the other room. It’s crazy to me, how much it changes your body.”

The reality star shared that she’s been “trying to embrace” the changes that her body has gone through since she got pregnant.

“I’m trying to embrace it, but with wardrobe, it’s been a lot more difficult,” she explained to Us. “It’s definitely challenging to find things that look fashionable and I can still fit in at the same time because I’m definitely bigger up here and I’m bigger down there. So, it’s a math equation.”

For more on Quinn’s pregnancy journey, check out Us Weekly’s video above!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi