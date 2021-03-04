Embracing her new bod! Christine Quinn admitted that her jeans don’t fit and that she’s “living in yoga pants and body-con dresses,” but the 5-foot-7 real estate mogul, 32, isn’t sweating it.

The Selling Sunset star, who is just over six months pregnant with her first child with husband Christian Richard, sat down with Us Weekly to chat all about how she is handling the changes that come with pregnancy. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above with host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to see what she had to say.

“I’m trying to embrace it, but with wardrobe, it’s been a lot more difficult,” Quinn told Us. “It’s definitely challenging to find things that look fashionable and I can still fit in at the same time because I’m definitely bigger up here and I’m bigger down there. So, it’s a math equation.”

Aside from wardrobe changes, the Netflix personality noted other pregnancy woes she’s encountered.

“The first thing that I noticed was the belly button immediately popped out,” the mom-to-be said. “I’m also getting changes in my skin. I’m noticing certain rashes and acne and things that I didn’t really have before.”

Insomnia is also an issue for Quinn: “My overall energy levels at night are definitely depleted and I find myself being so tired, but sometimes it’s very difficult to sleep.”

The reality star isn’t beating herself up over the changes, however, and doesn’t feel any pressure to bounce right back after her baby arrives.

“I don’t want to put any unnecessary pressure on myself after I have a baby. I think it’s one of the most incredible things that we can experience as women, but also one of the most difficult things on a woman’s body,” Quinn said. “As long as I have a happy, healthy baby, I’m really not worried about what my body’s looking like, because it’s a miracle at the end of the day.”

Though the pressure is off, she’s not opposed to a little help in the beauty department after she has the baby.

“I’ll be getting tons of Botox and fillers as soon as the baby pops out; can’t wait for all that,” Quinn said, laughing. “But in terms of my body, I’m just going to go with the feeling and not put pressure on myself.”

Catch Moms Like Us every Thursday on Us Weekly’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. ET.